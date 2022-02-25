Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a grand bash for newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar last evening. The leading celebs of the industry were seen in attendance for the couple’s post-wedding bash. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children, Suhana and Aryan, were also seen making a stylish appearance. Suhana Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black strapless jumpsuit. With minimal accessories, neatly tied-up hair and minimal makeup, she looked glamorous. Aryan Khan looked handsome in his casual attire. They are indeed the stylish siblings of B-town!

Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Stunning Siblings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Khan Siblings Greeted By Farah Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)