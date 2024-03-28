After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Shashank Khaitaan's upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On Thursday, Varun gave a glimpse into the film's 'freshly printed script'. The front page of the script displays the film's title, the logo of the production house, and director Shashank Khaitan's name. Varun shared the pic and wrote, 'Nothing more exciting than a freshly printed script'. He added the iconic track from Karan Johar's movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to make it special. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Director Shashank Khaitan's Next (Watch Announcement Video).

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Insta Story:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)