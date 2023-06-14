As the world marks Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary, the late actor's co-star and close friend, Sara Ali Khan, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute. In a touching gesture, Sara shared a series of throwback pictures from the sets of their film, Kedarnath, along with a poignant note expressing her deep emotions. The pictures shared by Sara depict moments captured during their time filming in the picturesque landscapes of Kedarnath. The nostalgia and significance of these moments are palpable, as Sara reminisces about the first time she embarked on this journey - her first visit to Kedarnath and her first-ever film shoot. She acknowledged that these experiences will never be the same again, but amidst the vastness of the universe, she believes Sushant's presence continues to shine like a star. Sushant Singh Rajput Third Death Anniversary: Twitterati Remembers The Late MS Dhoni the Untold Story Actor.