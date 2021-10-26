It is Sussanne Khan’s birthday today (October 26) and from family, friends, loved ones and fans, all are posting heartfelt wishes for the beauty on social media. But the post that has caught eyeballs is from the one shared by Arslan Goni. Reports are rife that Sussanne and Arslan are dating each other since quite sometime. However, they have never stated anything about this rumoured love tale. Arslan wished Sussanne by posting a mushing pic and wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… ” He also wrote, “The best heart I have come across in my life.” Sussanne responded to his post saying, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’”.

Arslan Goni’s Birthday Post For Sussanne Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)