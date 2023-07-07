Huma Qureshi’s portrayal as Tarla Dalal in Piyush Gupta’s film has been winning over the internet ever since the makers dropped the film’s poster and trailer. Her transformation as the iconic celebrity chef for the movie Tarla, which premiered on ZEE5 today, has left critics impressed. Although the narrative might not have been upto the mark, the performances of lead actress Huma and Sharib Hashmi have been lauded. Take a look at some of the reviews below that chronicled the live of the late chef who redefined the Indian-styled cooking. Tarla Movie Review: Huma Qureshi's Biopic of Tarla Dalal is Too Safe and Cliched For Its Own Good!

NDTV Movies – The flawless turns by Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi, who deliver performances that are informed with both warmth and verve, hold the film together when it is danger of succumbing to monotony.

The Indian Express – The two-hour film is saved from being a drag with Hashmi’s terrific turn as a traditional home-grown husband who thinks he is being progressive, but who expects to be acknowledged and thanked at every turn.

News18 – Huma has brought the home chef to life convincingly enough, leaving you rooting for her, long after the end credits roll. Sharib, on the other hand, is excellent as a supporting husband.

DNA – Even if she is a foot taller, Huma slips into Tarla Dalal’s shoes quite effortlessly and delivers a measured and engaging performance. Her chemistry with Sharib saves the day in many scenes that would otherwise fall flat.

Watch The Trailer Of Tarla Below:

