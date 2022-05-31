Naagin 6 actress, Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her Bollywood debut with none other than the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana. If reports in Hindustan Times is anything to go by the Bigg Boss 15 winner will star opposite with Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. However, nothing official has been announced yet. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Holi Celebration Was Filled With Colours of Love (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)