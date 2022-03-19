Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the new LIT couple in town, as fans go gaga when they see them together. Now, on the occasion of Holi, the couple celebrated the festival of colours with each other. Karan took to Instagram and shared pics from their Holi celebration that screams pyaar. TejRan fans are in for a treat! Tejasswi Prakash Wishes Beau Karan Kundrra in Punjabi on Valentine’s Day and It’s Damn Cute! (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)