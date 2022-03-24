Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has taken box-office by storm ever since its release on March 11 and now the movie has entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 2 weeks. With this, the Anupam Kher starrer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the pandemic. It also beat Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi lifetime collection.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2022

