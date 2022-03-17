The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11. With each passing day, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, has seen a fantastic growth at the box office. On day six of the film’s release, the Anupam Kher starrer minted Rs 19.05 crore and the total collection of it is now Rs 79.25 crore.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Update

#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/f5VpIwmaVH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2022

