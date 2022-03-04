YRF has confirmed Tiger 3 release date with an intense promo featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as they announce the release date of their upcoming actioner. Tiger 3 is set to release on Eid 2023. So get ready to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 on 21st April 2023. The film is the third film in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 has been shot across several scenic locations, both in India and abroad.

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced

Tiger. Ready. To. Roar. Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. pic.twitter.com/1TbuFMfMdr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 4, 2022

