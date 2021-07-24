Mirabai Chanu made India proud on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning the silver medal. Everyone cheered and celebrated her win and so did Tisca Chopra. But the latter made the mistake of tweeting the wrong image of the medalist and was trolled. She has now apologised for it.

Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/S1LDEEilnv — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) July 24, 2021

