Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for his upcoming aerial action film Fighter, took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The actor shared a captivating video featuring the IAF band delivering a mesmerising rendition of the film's theme, "Spirit of Fighter," using musical instruments. "Truly an honour!" Roshan exclaimed in the post, his words resonating with the patriotic spirit evoked by the performance. Fighter Trailer Review: Netizens Are All Praise for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone, Call the Aerial Action Film a ’Blockbuster‘ (View Posts).

Hrithik Roshan Lauds IAF:

The Indian Air Force band's powerfully rousing rendition of the #SpiritOfFighter theme echoes in the skies and makes our hearts soar. Truly an honour!#VandeMataram #Fighter@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/J3Hc1hAOp0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)