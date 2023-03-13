Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has managed to pick up the pace at the box office after the end of its first weekend. The film gained Rs 16.57 crores on Saturday and Rs 17.08 crores on Sunday. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Alia Bhatt Watches Luv Ranjan’s Film, Calls Hubby Ranbir Kapoor 'Cutest Makkaar’ and Shraddha Kapoor ‘Sweetest Jhoothi'!

View TJMM Box Office Update Here:

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar packs a solid number in its extended weekend… Biz on Sat and Sun gave the film that extra push… Weekdays crucial, all eyes on Mon… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr. Total: ₹ 70.24 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/xTil3BLtPm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2023

