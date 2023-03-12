Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM) directed by Luv Ranjan released on Holi, March 8. The film has been getting a good response from the audience and the box-office numbers have also been pretty decent on the fourth day. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared her review of the film, it looks like the actress got a chance to watch the film. It seems she is mighty impressed by the Luv Ranjan directorial. She congratulated the entire TJMM team and called her husband Ranbir the 'cutest Makkaar' and Shraddha the 'sweetest Jhoothi'. Alia shared a cute selfie in which she is seen sporting a white t-shirt with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar written on it. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Rom-Com Gains Rs 53.16 Crore in India.

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

