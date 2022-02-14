Bipasha Basu has shared a lovely post for her hubby dearest Karan Singh Grover on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The actress, who tied the knot with Karan in 2016, mentioned in her post, “Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial.” She also said, “Wish everyone finds their one true love.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)