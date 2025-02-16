In an unexpected twist for 2025, Tom Cruise is once again at the centre of dating rumours, this time with Cuban-spanish actress Ana de Armas. The speculation began after the two were spotted dining together in Soho, London, on Valentine’s Day 2025. Photographs obtained by DailyMail show the pair enjoying a meal before departing in a cab, only to be swarmed by fans. While the images suggest a possible romantic connection, it remains unclear whether they are dating. Armas has been previously linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, though their relationship has yet to be officially confirmed. Meanwhile, Cruise has also been romantically connected to Elsina Khayrova. Tom Cruise Dating 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova - Reports.

Is Tom Cruise Dating Ana de Armas?

