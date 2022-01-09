Hrithik Roshan is all set to turn 48 on January 10 and the makers of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha have a surprise for his fans. As they will be releasing the first look of Vedha aka Hrithik from the actioner. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, and is slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)