Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sensharma, co-stars from Wake Up Sid, delighted fans with a reunion for a new project after 15 years, sparking speculation about a possible sequel. In a video, Ranbir sported a navy blue shirt, while Konkana reprised her Wake Up Sid look with a white kurta and blue denim jeans. Shikha Talsania, who played Laxmi Inder Advani, also appeared. Fans expressed excitement in the comments, with one hoping for Wake Up Sid 2, calling it an inspiring and amazing film. Another user reminisced, "Sid and Aisha 15 years later – wow, I feel so old." Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji's 'Wake Up Sid' Turns 13.

