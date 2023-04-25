Yodha will not be releasing on September 15! After Shershaah's success, Sidharth will be reuniting with Karan Johar for this film, which also marks the directorial debut of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film is an airplane hijack story that promises to have us hanging over the edge of our seat. Yodha Unveiled a New Version of Me: Sidharth Malhotra.

View Yodha Release Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)