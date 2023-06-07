Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has hit Rs 30 crore mark at the box office! The rom-com starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan released in theatres on June 2 and in these five days, it saw the highest collection on day three, which was Rs 9.90 crore. However, on the fifth day it has seen a dip in its collections with Rs 3.87 crore. Its total collections now stands at Rs 30.60 crore in India. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes ₹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1* 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/sjN384h75b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2023

