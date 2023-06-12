Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the theaters on June 2. On second weekend of its release, as per Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 53.55 crore in India. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and revolves around a married couple (played by Sara and Vicky) who are heading for a divorce because they feel their marriage has become stagnant. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal–Sara Ali Khan’s Film to Soon Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark in India!.

View Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Here:

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is a HIT… Crosses ₹ 50 cr [Day 10], has ample stamina to hit ₹ 70 cr [+/-]… Proves all estimations/calculations wrong of skeptics, who predicted ₹ 20 cr [+/-] *lifetime*… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 53.55 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/b4UGDJo2HJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)