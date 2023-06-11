It has been nine days since the rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres. The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan would soon be crossing Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. At present, it stands at a total of Rs 46.53 crore in India. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Com Hits Rs 40 Crore Mark in India!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke continues its victorious run, biz multiplies on [second] Sat… The fantastic run *beyond metros* is adding strength to its total… Should swim past ₹ 50 cr mark TODAY [second Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr. Total: ₹ 46.53 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/iTOZh8HWxN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2023

