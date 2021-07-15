Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 10 years and that again made everyone look for signs of a sequel. We think we spotted a hint of the same. Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of the blue convertible that the trio Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol drove to their Spanish destinations. She captioned it saying it's time to take the car out. Yes, it's not much but it's hope against hope that ZNMD 2 is not just a figment of our imagination. It seems Hrithik Roshan is on our side too.

