South Korean Boy Band, BTS has added another feather to their cap as they have been nominated for International Group of the Year at BRIT Awards 2022 for the second time in a row. Last year’s nomination made the group the first Korean artists to get the honour. BTS is the only Korean group that has been nominated in this category twice and ARMY can not keep calm about it! The award function will take place on February 8, 2022, in London, and Twitter is now filled up with the warmest congratulations wishes from the crazy ARMY. Brit Awards 2022: Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz Lead the Nominations; Check Out the Full List of the Nominees.

BTS Nominated At BRIT Awards 2022

Heartfelt Congratulations To BTS!

Hoping for the best 🙏🏆💜 pic.twitter.com/isHWNVIxGB — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 (@BTS21_2019) December 19, 2021

Vote For BTS!

ARMY, please vote BTS herehttps://t.co/9IxztGUScM — agnes | stream gomd (@btscopine) December 19, 2021

Proud ARMY!

BTS you are DESERVE this post 💜 And CONGRATULATIONS my seven Angels 😇 And I always love you and miss you sooo much 💜 BTS 💜 pic.twitter.com/TsUub2Ae9M — Bansiba Mori (@BansibaMori) December 19, 2021

Finest Moment!!!

THEY DESERVE TO WIN THIS 💜😭 pic.twitter.com/QJNvXskLxp — Nalisha💜 (@OT7BTSLEGENDS) December 19, 2021

Congratulations To The Septet

