The 2022 Brit Awards nominations have been announced on Saturday on an hour-long TV special, 'The Brits Are Coming'. The awards will be presented on February 8 at the O2 Arena in London. According to Billboard, more female artists were nominated for Brit Awards this year than in any previous year in the past decade. Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz are the leading contenders for the 2022 Brit Awards, with four nods each. Jennifer Aniston Twinning With Harry Styles Is Making Twitterati Go Bonkers With Happiness.

Adele will have to wait nearly a year for the 2023 Grammy nominations, in which her long-awaited fourth album, '30', is expected to be a major force.This year marks the first time that the Brits have combined separate male and female categories in both artist of the year and international artist. So how did it shake out? Females took two of the five spots for artist of the year (Adele and Little Simz), but four of the five spots for international artists (Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift). Eilish won a Brit Award as a female international artist in each of the last two years. Swift won a global icon award last year. Brit Awards 2021 Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Receive Top Honours; Check Out the Complete Winners’ List.

Griff is nominated for best new artist, a year after taking the Brits rising star award. Holly Humberstone was already announced as this year's winner of the rising star award. While the US music industry is adjusting to the Grammys' eleventh-hour expansion from eight to 10 nominees in each of the Big Four categories -- album, record and song of the year plus best new artist -- the Brits have 15 nominees in each of two songs categories -- song of the year with Mastercard and international song of the year.

Several of this year's Brit nominees are also nominated in comparable categories for Grammys. Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever,' Doja Cat featuring SZA's 'Kiss Me More' and Lil Nas X's 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name),' all of which are Grammy-nominated for both record and song of the year, are vying for international song of the year at the Brits. So is Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U.' Rodrigo is also up for record and song of the year at the Grammys, but with a different hit, 'Driver's License.'

ABBA, which last month received their first Grammy nomination, gained a Brit nod for an international group, alongside BTS, Maneskin, Silk Sonic and The War on Drugs. Elton John receives his first Brit nomination in 20 years, in the song of the year, for 'Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),' his hit collab with Dua Lipa. Sam Fender, who won the rising star award two years ago, is nominated for three Brits, as are West London rapper Central Cee and French DJ/producer David Guetta.

The winners of the four new genre categories - rock/alternative act, hip hop/grime/rap act, dance act, pop/R&B act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open on January 21. As per Billboard, 'The Brits Are Coming' special featured performances by Anne-Marie, Glass Animals, Mimi Webb and Joel Corry and Gracey. The special was hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.

Here's the complete list of nominees:

Artist of the year (in association with YouTube Shorts)

Adele, Columbia, Sony MusicDave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal MusicEd Sheeran, Asylum, Warner MusicLittle Simz, Age 101/AwalSam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music

Group

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner MusicD-Block Europe, D-Block Europe, Universal MusicLittle Mix, RCA, Sony MusicLondon Grammar, Ministry Of Sound, Sony MusicWolf Alice, Dirty Hit

Brits Rising Star

(Panel of critics, influencers, writers and composers; in association with BBC Radio 1)

Winner

Holly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal MusicBree Runway EMI, Universal MusicLola Young, Island, Universal Music

Song of the year

(with Mastercard)(Top 15 identified By peak eight weeks of sales in the UK Chart. Winner identified by the voting academy)A1 and J1, 'Latest Trends,' EMI, Universal MusicAdele, 'Easy on Me,' Columbia, Sony MusicAnne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, 'Don't Play Asylum'/BMG, Warner MusicBecky Hill and David Guetta, 'Remember,' Polydor/Parlophone, Universal Music/Warner MusicCentral Cee, 'Obsessed With You,' Central Cee (Parlophone For Pinkpantheress), Central Cee/Warner MusicDave featuring Stormzy, 'Clash,' Dave Neighbourhood, Universal MusicEd Sheeran, 'Bad Habits,' Asylum, Warner MusicElton John and Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),' EMI/Warner Records, Universal Music/Warner MusicGlass Animals, 'Heat Waves,' Polydor, Universal MusicJoel Corry/Raye/David Guetta, 'Bed,' Asylum/Platoon/Parlophone, Warner MusicKSI, 'Holiday,' BMGNathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted, 'Wellerman,' Polydor, Universal MusicRiton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa and Hypeman, 'Friday' (Dopamine Re-Edit) Ministry of Sound, Sony MusicTion Wayne and Russ Millions, 'Body,' Atlantic, Warner MusicTom Grennan, 'Little Bit of Love,' Insanity, Sony Music

Best new artist

Central Cee, Central Cee, Warner MusicGriff, Warner Records, Warner MusicJoy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony MusicLittle Simz, Age 101/AwalSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal Music

Mastercard album of the year

Adele, 30, Columbia, Sony MusicDave, We're All Alone in This Together, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal MusicEd Sheeran, =, Asylum, Warner MusicLittle Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Age 101/AwalSam Fender, Seventeen Going Under, Polydor, Universal Music

Producer of the year

(Independent panel; to be announced in January)

Songwriter of the year

(Independent panel; to be announced in January)

Genre categories

(The genre category winners will be decided by the public powered by TikTok)

Rock, alternative

Coldplay, Parlophone, Warner MusicGlass Animals, Polydor, Universal MusicSam Fender, Polydor, Universal MusicTom Grennan, Insanity, Sony MusicWolf Alice, Dirty Hit

Hip-hop, grime, rap

AJ Tracey, AJ Tracey/Revenge RecordsCentral Cee, Central Cee, Warner MusicDave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal MusicGhetts, Warner Records, Warner MusicLittle Simz, Age 101/Awal

Dance

Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal MusicCalvin Harris, Columbia, Sony MusicFred Again, Atlantic, Warner MusicJoel Corry, Asylum, Warner MusicRaye, Platoon

Pop, R&B

Adele, Columbia, Sony MusicDua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner MusicEd Sheeran, Asylum, Warner MusicGriff, Warner Records, Warner MusicJoy Crookes, Insanity/Speakerbox Recordings, Sony Music

International artist

Billie Eilish, Polydor/Interscope. Universal MusicDoja Cat, Ministry of Sound, Sony MusicLil Nas X, RCA, Sony MusicOlivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen, Universal MusicTaylor Swift, EMI, Universal Music

International group

ABBA, Polydor, Universal MusicBTS, Big Hit Entertainment/Polydor, Universal MusicManeskin, Columbia, Sony MusicSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak), Atlantic, Warner MusicThe War on Drugs, Atlantic, Warner Music

International song of the year

(Top 15 identified by peak eight weeks of sales in the UKchart. Winner identified by the voting academy.)ATB/Topic/A7S, 'Your Love (9 PM),' EMI/Positiva, Universal MusicBillie Eilish, 'Happier Than Ever,' Polydor/Interscope. Universal MusicCkay, 'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),' Parlophone, Warner MusicDoja Cat featuring SZA, 'Kiss Me More,' Ministry Of Sound, Sony MusicDrake featuring Lil Baby, 'Girls Want Girls,' Ovo/Republic Records, Universal MusicGalantis/Guetta/Little Mix, 'Heartbreak Anthem,' Atlantic/RCA, Sony Music, Warner MusicJonasu, 'Black Magic,' 3 Beat, Universal MusicThe Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, 'Stay,' EMI/RCA, Sony Music/Universal MusicLil Nas X, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name),' RCA, Sony MusicLil Tjay and 6lack, 'Calling My Phone,' Columbia/Polydor/Interscope, Sony Music, Universal MusicManeskin, 'I Wanna Be Your Slave,' Columbia, Sony MusicOlivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U,' Polydor/Geffen, Universal MusicPolo G, 'Rapstar,' Columbia, Sony MusicTiesto, 'The Business,' Atlantic, Warner MusicThe Weeknd, 'Save Your Tears,' Republic Records/XO, Universal Music

British comedian Mo Gilligan is set to host the Brit Awards, which are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

