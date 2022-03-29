BTS' Jungkook has been diagnosed with COVD-19. The singer tested positive on March 28, in the US. This news of his diagnosis has popped up just a week left for the sextet's Grammys 2022 performance. The K-pop band's agency, Big Hit Music said in a statement, “Jungkook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States." BTS' Jungkook Is Valentine Of The Day: Check Golden Maknae's Cool Pictures, HD Wallpapers And Sweet Videos!

Check It Out:

[Weverse Announcement] @BTS_twt Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. He has currently been under self-quarantine and treatment, & his participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations. Get well soon JK 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/7vJCcd6h7I — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 29, 2022

