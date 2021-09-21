The boy band, BTS took the internet by storm when they gave a speech as well as performed to their hit track Permission to Dance at the United Nations in NY. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were seen in crisp suits as they grooved to the tunes across the iconic building.

Watch BTS Perform at the UN:

