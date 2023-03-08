Justin Bieber surprised his fans as he was back on stage on Saturday (March 4) just days after cancelling his Justice World Tour. The singer showed up with Don Toliver on stage at the star-studded 2023 Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles where 'F*ck Hailey Bieber' chants were heard from the crowd. Did Justin Bieber Throw Shade at Ex Selena Gomez With Souvenir Gifts to Guests at His 29th Birthday? (View Pic).

Check Out the Video Below:

Crowd chants “F*ck Hailey Bieber” during Justin Bieber’s surprise performance with Don Toliver at Rolling Loud. pic.twitter.com/6JlHPPyyKc — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

