South Korean girl group STAYC's member Yoon has tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. Just after she tested positive, other members of STAYC also underwent test, but all of them have tested negative. All the group schedules and activities have been cancelled for now. We wish Yoon a speedy recovery.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)