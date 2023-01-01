It is New Year and many have welcomed 2023 in the most fabulous manner! Many celebs have extended heartfelt wishes to fans on social media and wished them all a prosperous year ahead. Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal and many more celebrities across industries have wished fans a Happy New Year 2023! Take a look at some of the posts below: Good Morning Images & Happy New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate First Day of New Year With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Quotes!
Rajinikanth
Wishing everyone a Happy New Year…#Your_life_is_in_your_hands
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 31, 2022
Mahesh Babu
Happy New Year 2023!! Sending you all endless love and happiness! 🤗🤗🤗
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 31, 2022
Chiranjeevi
Good Bye 2022 !!
Don’t Stop Dancing 🕺 💃
Welcome 2023 !!
Poonakalu Loading !!! 💫💫
Happy New Year to All !! 🎉🎉
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 31, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra
Ajay Devgn
Bye bye 2022; hello hello 2023 👋 pic.twitter.com/oho9QpcvdE
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 31, 2022
Mohanlal
Happy New Year 😊
Here's the official trailer of #ALONE !https://t.co/MzEtDf2qrc#ShajiKailas @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 31, 2022
Ishaan Khatter
Naga Chaitanya
Wishing all you lovely people a happy new year !! To peace love happiness always .. here’s a small glimpse from team custody https://t.co/5va1SNbdBg @vp_offl @IamKrithiShetty @thearvindswami @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srinivasaaoffl @realsarathkumar @SS_Screens pic.twitter.com/wrH0tm0ZyC
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) January 1, 2023
Mira Rajput
Kajal Aggarwal
Shruti Haasan
Ananya Panday
