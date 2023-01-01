It is New Year and many have welcomed 2023 in the most fabulous manner! Many celebs have extended heartfelt wishes to fans on social media and wished them all a prosperous year ahead. Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal and many more celebrities across industries have wished fans a Happy New Year 2023! Take a look at some of the posts below: Good Morning Images & Happy New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate First Day of New Year With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Quotes!

Rajinikanth

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year…#Your_life_is_in_your_hands — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 31, 2022

Mahesh Babu

Happy New Year 2023!! Sending you all endless love and happiness! 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 31, 2022

Chiranjeevi

Good Bye 2022 !! Don’t Stop Dancing 🕺 💃 Welcome 2023 !! Poonakalu Loading !!! 💫💫 Happy New Year to All !! 🎉🎉 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 31, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Ajay Devgn

Bye bye 2022; hello hello 2023 👋 pic.twitter.com/oho9QpcvdE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 31, 2022

Mohanlal

Ishaan Khatter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Naga Chaitanya

Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Kajal Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Shruti Haasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)