Rajkummar Rao’s film HIT: The First Case saw a little growth at the box office on the third day of its theatrical release. The total collection of the film in India now stands at Rs 5.59 crore. HIT – The First Case Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s Film Mints Rs 1.35 Crore On The Opening Day.

HIT: The First Case Box Office Update:

#HIT: #TheFirstCase finds flavour amongst [premium] multiplexes, but the weekend total is far from satisfactory [despite day-wise growth]... Weekdays crucial... Needs to maintain Day 1 levels on Day 4... Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.23. Total: ₹ 5.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lnaXbSAE27 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)