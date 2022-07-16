HIT: The First Case is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, the film opened to average response at the box office. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, it could manage to mint Rs 1.35 crore on the opening day. HIT The First Case Movie Review: A Thrilling Cinematic Treat for Rajkummar Rao Fans!

HIT: The First Case Box Office Collection Update

#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz... Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track... Fri ₹ 1.35 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/WjDYAet5fF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2022

