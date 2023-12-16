Matthew Perry, renowned for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends,' tragically died from an accidental ketamine overdose, confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office. The examiner stated, 'Matthew Perry's cause of death is determined to be from the acute effects of ketamine.' Found unconscious in his Los Angeles home's swimming pool in October, Perry struggled with drug addiction, including ketamine, battling related health issues for years. Despite reportedly maintaining sobriety for 19 months before his passing, Perry's untimely death marks a sorrowful end for the beloved TV icon, leaving fans mourning the loss of the talented actor. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute to FRIENDS' Star After His Sudden Death.

