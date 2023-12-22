Amid the festive cheer of Christmas 2023, Alba Baptista and Chris Evans made a stylish entrance at Scarlett Johansson's party for the first time post their wedding. The duo, embracing the wintry vibes, sported chic and snug ensembles comprising long coats and mufflers. Their fashion choices exuded elegance, perfectly aligning with the celebratory mood. The captured moments showcased their sartorial grace, adding to the glamour of the star-studded gathering. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in Private Wedding in Massachusetts!

See Alba Baptista and Chris Evans Photo Here:

new photos of alba baptista and chris evans in scarlett johansson’s christmas party ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5Clu5Y7b9 — best of alba baptista (@bestofbaptista) December 22, 2023

