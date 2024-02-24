Anne Hathaway attended the show at the Versace Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week, and the fun didn't stop there. At the afterparty, she surprised everyone with her incredible dance moves. In a video that's been going viral online, Anne was rocking a stunning black and white checkerboard print dress while getting down to Nicki Minaj's hit track "Anaconda."Hathaway was twerking on the dance floor as people cheered for her. This side of Anne is a delightful surprise, showing that she knows how to let loose and have a blast. Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway Team Up for David Robert Mitchell’s Untitled Adventure Film.

Anne Hathaway Dancing to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ at Versace After-Party:

Anne Hathaway dancing to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ at the Versace after-party. https://t.co/ghkU309nHP — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 24, 2024

