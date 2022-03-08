Richard Linklater returns to the art style of A Scanner Darkly with Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood. The movie stars Glen Powell, Jack Black and Zachary Levi and takes place during the 1969 moon landing and will explore a child's fantasy about the event. Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood releases on Netflix on April 1, 2022.

Check Out The Trailer:

