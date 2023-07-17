Ariana Grande was recently spotted at the Wimbledon Final 2023 without her wedding ring which fueled rumours about her and her husband Dalton Gomez. There are now reports that the two split since January and were having problems before Ariana went to the UK to film Wicked. They tried to reconcile a few months ago but failed.. According to rumours, they will now be getting divorced, but the pair still wish to remain friends. Ariana Grande Spotted Without Wedding Ring on Her Finger at Wimbledon and Pic Raises Questions About Her Marriage – Reports.

View Ariana and Dalton Update:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have separated and are heading for divorce, according to TMZ. 🔗: https://t.co/eowy4E9vYR pic.twitter.com/1FCnHIFxXQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

More on Ariana and Dalton

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)