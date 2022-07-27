After it was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, that the Avengers are assembling once again in 2025, fans are on cloud nine. Now, a latest update regarding the same on THR reads, it's Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last year’s Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Marvel Phase 6 Announced at SDCC 2022: Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars - List of Major MCU Projects That're Part of 'The Multiverse Saga' and Their Release Dates.

Check It Out:

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ to Be Directed by ‘Shang-Chi’ Filmmaker’ Destin Daniel Cretton (Exclusive) https://t.co/hnjIxFAFEa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2022

