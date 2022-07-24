In a major series of announcements, MCU head Kevin Feige has dropped some huge Marvel projects as part of its Phase 6. This includes a Fantastic Four movie, and two Avengers films that will come in the same year! There are nine more project which is part of Phase 6 that are left to be announced. Marvel Cinematic Universe has just grown bigger than believable! Marvel at SDCC 2022: Secret Invasion, Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order and More - All MCU Phase 5 Projects and Release Dates Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Check out the projects below:

Fantastic Four

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/K0MyKwdmXj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Avengers: Secret Wars

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FXQ5ZbzQYl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

It Will be Called The Multiverse Saga

Marvel Studios welcomes you to The Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/HC1b747YPl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

