Barbie and Oppenheimer released on July 21 and both films by the two accredited filmmakers have taken the box office by storm. Over the weekend, Barbie has earned Rs 50 crores and Oppenheimer has gained Rs 18 crores. Congratulations to the cast and crew! Mission Impossible 7 is also eyeing to cross Rs 100 crores. Barbie and Oppenheimer Release Day Creates Flood of Hilarious Barbenheimer Memes on Twitter!

