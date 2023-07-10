Long before Margot Robbie joined the project, Barbie was originally set to star Amy Schumer as the titular character. However, due to creative differences the star left the project and now Mattel CEO Ynel Kreiz has shed some light on why they didn't go ahead with Schumer's version of the film. Saying that it made Barbie seem like the "butt of the joke," Schumer's ideas weren't as "smart" and "provocative." Barbie Movie Premiere in LA! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot and More Celebs Grace the Pink Carpet in Style (View Pics and Videos).

Check Out the Tweet:

