Beef star David Choe is facing severe backlash after his podcast (DVDASA) from 2014 resurfaced online in which he seemingly describes sexually assaulting a massage therapist. The viral clip starts with Choe saying, “But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest." To which co-host and porn star, Asa Akira, replies, “Ew, you’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist now. And the only way to get your dick really hard is rape.” “Yeah," answers the actor. Beef Series Review: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong Lead This Outstandingly Diabolical Revenge Tale Peppered With Black Humour (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Viral Video:

According to his own telling, the woman David Choe assaulted is Black. He describes himself as “a successful rapist.” @MelissaStetten has the receipt: https://t.co/gp400Bo2RS pic.twitter.com/F5kNCr2loM — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)