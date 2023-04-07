Beef Series Review: Navigating around revenge stories can be quite challenging. How do you tell a compelling story while also pointing out that your character's behaviour isn't correct? It's a task that many films and series struggle with, and the outcome isn't always satisfying. So when Beef did something different with that narrative, it truly caught me off guard, and it shows because Lee Sung Jin has built one heck of an enjoyable series here. Beef OTT Streaming Date and Time: How to Watch Steven Yeun, Ali Wong's Netflix Comedy-Drama Series Online on Netflix.

Beef's premise is pretty straightforward. It begins with Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a regular contractor, getting into a road-rage incident with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a businesswoman. The series focuses mostly on their rivalry after they discover each other's identities and sees them carry their quarrel to self-destructive heights, which begins to damage their personal lives as well.

Beef is not as much as plot oriented as much as it is character oriented. This show thrives on its character interactions and the amount of time it spends establishing them. The concepts of vengeance, in particular, are intriguing here. As you follow these two people while they constantly strive to outdo each other, it feels like you're seeing two sides of the same coin, and that brings up some intriguing dynamics which are undoubtedly captivating. Not to mention, completely hilarious too.

Steven Yeun’s Danny Cho comes off as desperate, almost as though he wants to prove something to himself. He is in this circumstance due of his own bad decisions, and he can't help but blame everyone around him for it. Yeun's acting abilities are, as always, superb. He exudes impatience in a really visceral way, and he constantly presented Dan as someone on the point of snapping.

While Steven Yeun is fantastic, Ali Wong's Amy is the series' standout. If Dan is someone who seeks vengeance out of desperation, Wong's Amy is someone who revels in the destruction. Wong is a diabolical force of nature in the role of a businesswoman with a boring and mundane personal life who is waiting for that one perfect excuse to go all ham. Just some really neat stuff.

That interplay between Yeun and Wong pulls so much of Beef forward. The constant back-and-forth and fascinating scenarios that these characters find themselves in are what keep the show on its toes. Even if the pacing is a little off at points and some of the scenarios are a little absurd, it never loses sight of itself and offers a tight story that performs its purpose very effectively. BEEF Trailer: For Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Raw After They Get into a Road Rage Incident Unfolding Their Dark Side (Watch Video).

Even when the show isn't focused on the main plot, it spends time developing its two leads. In Dan's story, we learn that he lives with his brother Paul (Young Mazino), and there is some tension between them, whereas Amy has a family, but her marriage is in peril. It adds a lot of personal stakes that keep things fresh all the time. It simply made me feel more invested in their stories as a whole. Not to mention, it's shot in such a way that the cinematography complements the story, and it just serves as the cherry on top of the cake.

Final Thoughts

Beef is an effective viewing experience that is diabolically funny and has a tight pace that makes every second count. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong give some of their best performances here, keeping the show rolling. Can’t recommend it enough. Beef is streaming on Netflix right now.

Rating: 4.0

