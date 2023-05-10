Wednesday star Jenna Ortega have been confirmed as the star of the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel. Reportedly, she is cast as the daughter of Lydia, played by Winona Ryder in the original. Also, the Tim Burton directorial is said to release on September 6, 2024. Scream VI Box Office Collection Day 10: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega's Slasher Film Impresses and Soars Past $100 Million Worldwide.

Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2:

Jenna Ortega has officially joined the cast of ‘Beetlejuice 2’ as the daughter of Lydia, played by Winona Ryder in the original. pic.twitter.com/fefMiYL89E — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2023

