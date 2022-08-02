Better Call Saul 6 episode 12 premiered on AMC last night and Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul the most loved duo on TV returned on screen after almost a decade. It was previously been confirmed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be returning to our screens in the spin-off series and yes they did. Below is the reactions of the Breaking Bad fans to their return. Breaking Bad’s Best Criminals Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s Statues Unveiled in Albuquerque! (View Pics).

Check Out the Twitter Reactions Below:

Fans Reaction!

One Hell of a Episode!

I have to rewatch I was just screaming at the TV the whole time #BetterCallSaul — 𝓚𝓲𝓻𝓪𝓷 (@Kirans_tweets) August 2, 2022

Heisenberg!

Bryan Cranston seamlessly dropped right back into Walter White after nearly a decade. Even in a show about someone else, Cranston makes Walter White the main character. So good #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/xTtKb9O4zJ — Jake Caccavaro (@jCacc44) August 2, 2022

They are Back!

Better Call Saul Spoliers They’re Back!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nKU9Abr5Ni — Tavtheprodigy103 (@tavtheprodigy) August 2, 2022

Throwback!

Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Saul Goodman, ironically in a Better Call Saul episode that takes place in the Breaking Bad episode called "Better Call Saul" Genius #BreakingBad #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/lnMBd3uqvN — Calios 🍥 (@Calerios) August 2, 2022

