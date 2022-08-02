Better Call Saul 6 episode 12 premiered on AMC last night and Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul the most loved duo on TV returned on screen after almost a decade.  It was previously been confirmed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be returning to our screens in the spin-off series and yes they did. Below is the reactions of the Breaking Bad fans to their return. Breaking Bad’s Best Criminals Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s Statues Unveiled in Albuquerque! (View Pics).

Check Out the Twitter Reactions Below: 

Fans Reaction!

One Hell of a Episode!

Heisenberg!

They are Back!

Throwback!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)