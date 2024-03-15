Rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Le Vaughn. The 20-year-old announced the birth of the little munchkin on her Instagram story early this morning. For the unaware, Bregoli first revealed her pregnancy with Le Vaughn in December 2023. They've named their newborn Kali Love. Congo the couple! Ouch! Cardi B Loses Tooth While Chewing Hard Bagel, Rapper Shows Off Her Side Gap With Smile (Watch Video).

Bhad Bhabie Welcomes Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)