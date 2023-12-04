Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli is pregnant! The American rapper is expecting first child and she shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. The 20-year-old dropped two mirror selfies flaunting her baby bump and confirmed her pregnancy. In these pics, she was seen dressed in white T-shirt and sweatpants. She is yet to disclose the name of her partner with whom she’s expecting her first child. Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli Goes Blonde! Rapper Shows Off Her Makeover in Newly Shared Insta Videos and Gets Accused of ‘Blackfishing’.

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Flaunting Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhabie (@bhadbhabie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)