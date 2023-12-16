Billboard's proclamation of Taylor Swift as 'The Greatest Pop Star of 2023' solidifies her reign in the music realm. Following closely, SZA secures second place, showcasing her impactful presence in the industry, while Beyoncé claims a strong third. The list further features Ice Spice at fourth, demonstrating their enduring influence, and Morgan Wallen rounding up the top five. Taylor Swift Becomes One of the Top Singers in the World With Her Recently Approved Batch of Records!

Taylor Swift Is The Greatest Pop Star Of 2023 By Billboard:

Taylor Swift has been named the Greatest Pop Star of 2023 by Billboard. pic.twitter.com/JHkArGG7tR — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 15, 2023

