Dwayne Johnson just recently took the stage at Cinemacon to showcase new footage of Black Adam. From those who saw it, the footage sounds like it does Black Adam justice as he is presented as the ruthless anti-hero he is known to be in the comics. The footage featured his slave origins and how he was reborn as a god. They also tease the Justice Society of America that will definitely leave many excited. Black Adam releases in theatres on October 21, 2022. Dwayne Johnson’s DC League Of Super Pets To Release On July 29 And Black Adam On October 21; Actor Announces New Dates With A Video Post.

Check Out The Footage Description In This Twitter Thread Below:

Black Adam footage description in cinemacon: opens in snowy mountains,black Adam is found?Doctor Fate shows up and we see Black Adam's origin, reborn a god kneels before no-one destroyer of this world or its savior. He is Crazy strong.Sarah Shahi finds him in the desert(1/3) pic.twitter.com/oiVcdZAZgm — Jake (@Hawkmansworld) April 27, 2022

