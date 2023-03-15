Black Adam first released in theatres on October 20 and opened to mixed reviews from critics, and has a 6.3 star rating on IMDb. Fans have been anticipating the release of the film on an OTT platform and the day is finally here. Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle announced the release of Black Adam on it's platform on March 15 and it now available to stream there. Dwayne Johnson Talks About Embracing Failure, the Black Adam Star Says, ‘Having the Guts To Fail Is Extremely Uncomfortable'.

When and Where to Watch Black Adam on OTT

he is here to establish a new definition of justice ⚡️#BlackAdamOnPrime, watch now!https://t.co/wNzUCq1s1H pic.twitter.com/eJHNB7hW8B — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)